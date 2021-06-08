WWDC 2021 key highlights, here’s everything Apple introduced at the event

Apple has introduced the iOS 15 version, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8 platforms, which will be available with multiple new features to the public in the coming months.

A few hours ago, Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. At the virtual live-streamed event, the Cupertino tech giant introduced the latest software platforms for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch devices. The company started the keynote by introducing the iOS 15 update which brings a handful of new features like updates to FaceTime Calls, new Notification Summary, Live Text, and more. Apart from this, the brand introduced the iPadOS 15 with new productivity features, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8 with interesting features for the Apple Watch.

So if you didn’t have time to tune in to the live stream of the WWDC 2021 keynote, then here’s the summary of the major Apple announcements.

iOS 15 update

The iOS 15 is the latest version of the software platform for the iPhones. In the new OS, FaceTime has received support for spatial audio, which with a compatible audio setup makes it seem that the voices of your friends are coming from their on-screen position. Some other key new features to FaceTime calls include portrait mode to blur backgrounds, a grid view to talk to multiple friends at the same time, and an option to schedule FaceTime Calls. Notably, now iOS users can share FaceTime Calls links to their friends with Android devices as well as desktops.

As for other iOS 15 key new features, there’s now a new Focus tool, which will allow you to shift your phone into various customisable modes like “work” or “personal”. Notably, there’s a new Text Mode in the camera app that is able to recognise text in handwritten or printed images. Apple Maps has received 3D elevation maps, 3D landmarks, crosswalks, and more. In addition, the iOS 15 version brings a redesigned Safari browser, new Weather and Notes App, and new privacy features.

The iOS 15 update is currently available for developers and will be released to all iPhones from iPhone 6S or later in the near future.

iPadOS 15 key features

The iPadOS 15 version for the iPads brings home screen widgets, which are similar to the iOS devices. However, they are much bigger to work better on the larger screens that iPads have compared to iPhones. Notably, Apple is bringing the “App Library” feature to iPadOS from iOS. The new iPadOS features a new multitasking menu, which lets you quickly make applications go full screen, enter split mode, or slide over each other.

Talking about other features, the iPadOS 15 platform now lets you “@ mention” someone in a shared note in the Notes app. The iPadOS is getting a system-wide text translation feature, in addition to an app to translate in-person chats in real-time. Finally, Swift Playgrounds will now let you build applications on your iPad, which you can easily upload straight to the App Store. Apple will be releasing the first public beta version of the new iPadOS in July.

macOS Monterey features

The next major version of the macOS platform is called macOS Monterey. One of the new major features in macOS is Universal Control. This feature essentially lets you use a single keyboard/mouse setup to control various macs and iPads. This function requires no setup and you can simply put your iPad next to your mac to use its mouse. The SharePlay feature lets you watch videos and listen to music in sync with your friends while FaceTime Calls is also coming to macOS. The new macOS Monterey brings the AirPlay feature, which lets you send AirPlay content to your Mac’s screen, just like you do it on AppleTV.

As for the other highlights, the Shortcuts automation system from iOS, which lets you automate commonly performed tacks, is coming to macOS. Also, the Safari browser on Macs is getting a UI overhaul with smaller tabs and group tabs to keep things organised. The public beta of macOS Monterey is coming in June, while the final release will roll out sometime this fall.

watchOS 8 update

Finally coming to the watchOS 8 for Apple Watches, it brings a new “Portrait” watch face that lets you use your portrait-mode images to create a neat looking layout. There’s a new version of the Photos app that has a new redesigned grid view of your images. This view shows your photos categorized into shared, favourite, as well as memories. There’s a new Mindfulness app, which will remind you to take a break and relax through breathing exercises. Notably, the Apple Watches will now be able to track your respiratory rate – the number of breaths you take in a minute and inform you of major changes. Lastly, the new watchOS 8 brings Always-on mode for apps and redesigned Apple Music, Contacts, and Timer applications. Also, the Fitness app now has two new exercise modes – Tai Chi and Pilates.

Just like the macOS Monterey, the watchOS 8’s public beta version is releasing in July, while the stable version will launch this fall.

