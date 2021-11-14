Xbox Design Lab Brings Back Rubberized Grips, Metallic Finishes, and More

Ahead of the Xbox Series X launch, Microsoft briefly stopped making customized Xbox controllers through its Xbox Design Lab program. Now, the Design Lab brings back the rubberized grips and adds some more metallic finish options.

Xbox announced that rubberized grips and metallic finishes are returning to Xbox Design Lab along with new colour customization options, giving users even more combinations to choose from.

In addition to all the original customization options available in Xbox Design Lab, Xbox says it has added:

Black rubberized grips available on both the back case and side grips for added comfort and control

19 new metallic finish colours for D-Pads and Triggers including Sterling Silver, Pewter Silver, Gunmetal Silver, Abyss Black, Retro Pink, Deep Pink, Oxide Red, Zest Orange, Gold, Electric Volt, Velocity Green, Glacier Blue, Dragonfly Blue, Mineral Blue, Photon Blue, Midnight Blue, Regal Purple, Nocturnal Green, and Warm Gold.

3 new colour options for controller parts

Introducing Dragonfly Blue Military Green has been updated to Nocturnal Green providing a richer earth colour Electric Green has been updated to Velocity Green bringing this in line with the iconic Xbox colour

New “Inspired by” controller designs from Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, and Riders Republic to get your customization journey started

The Controllers start at $69.99 USD, and pricing may vary for additional options.

Each controller is made to order and will arrive in 3 to 4 weeks from the time you place your order. You can customise the controller body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, ABXY buttons, and View Menu Share buttons in addition to the new features mentioned above. Laser engraving with a custom 16-character message is also available. The service is currently available in the US, Canada and most of Europe.

Here is something we designed of our own and I call it Gundam X. Try it for yourself here.