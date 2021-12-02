Xbox Game Pass December 2021 Lineup Out; Halo Infinite, Among Us, ANVIL and More

The Xbox Game Pass December lineup has been released, and it has a diverse selection of games for its subscribers. In December, Xbox Game Pass will add 12 new games to its library. Many of these 12 titles will be available on Microsoft's cloud gaming service, which is available for Android and PC. Additionally, members will receive DLC and updates for three games, as well as benefits for four other games, as part of their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Seven games will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass roster of free games to play on December 15.

Some titles will be available on PC, but all 12 new games will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X consoles. Starting today, the games will be launched on various dates.

Xbox Game Pass December Lineup

December 2

ANVIL is a game that can be played on both a console and PC

Archvale is available on the cloud, console, and PC

Final Fantasy XIII-2 which is a sequel to Final Fantasy XIII can be played on PC & console

Lawn Mowing Simulator is available on cloud, console and PC

Rubber Bandits is available on the cloud, console, and PC

Stardew Valley is playable on cloud, console, and PC

Warhammer 40,000: Battleselector is playable on cloud, console, and PC

December 7

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator will be available on Cloud, console, and PC

December 8

Halo fans will be able to get their hands on Halo infinite from December 7 on cloud, console and PC

December 9

One Piece Pirate Warrior will be available for cloud, console and PC

December 14

Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be available to play on cloud, console, and PC

Among Us is the only game in the lineup which is exclusively available for console

However, Stardew Valley is unquestionably the most popular new Xbox Game, Stardew Valley is one of the highest-rated video games of all time, receiving a slew of positive reviews at its first release and retaining a devoted fan base. With Stardew Valley now available on Xbox Game Pass, even more, people will be able to play the game, boosting its popularity even more.

Xbox Game Pass customers will have even more games to look forward to in December. Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Halo Infinite, One Piece Pirate Warriors, and other titles will be available on Xbox Game Pass, giving game pass subscribers a diverse selection of titles to choose from.

