Xbox Series X and Series S meet PS5 fate in India, restocks delayed due to Covid 19

Gamers in India haven’t been able to purchase the Xbox Series X and Series S recently as they are out of stock in retail channels across the country.

Ever since the launch of the PlayStation 5 last year, interested buyers in India have been finding it hard to grab a hold of the device. Sony has been offering some stock of the gaming machine from time to time, but there’s no word when the new stocks will arrive in the country. Now it seems the Xbox Series X and Series S have also met Sony’s fate in India. According to a report by IGN India, the Microsoft gaming machine is out of stock across the country.

Xbox Series X and Series S supply issues

The source claims that Indian consumers are unable to purchase the Xbox Series X and Series S machines due to the lack of stock. Both the devices have been out of stock in the country in the past few weeks. “Our last supply was around a month ago,” claims one Delhi-based retailer. “Redington [Microsoft’s Xbox distributor in India] has been non-committal on stocks since then.” Another retailer based out of Mumbai also said that they were expecting a big restock of the Microsoft gaming consoles this month, but it hasn’t happened yet.

The report further adds that various supply chain sources said that the main reason behind the lack of stocks of the Xbox series is the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the Xbox India distributor, Redington, had a Covid-19 outbreak at its major warehouse in Chennai last month. This is said to have caused a major issue in the restocking of the Microsoft gaming console. The source further states that some retailers are taking advantage of the lack of stock situation by taking a premium of Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 on the Xbox series consoles.

While Sony’s PS5 has remained out of stock for the most part of the year, the Xbox Series X and Series S were easily available so far. Notably, since Sony hasn’t been offering enough stock of the PS5, the Xbox Series S was the best-selling console in the country in March and April. Let’s hope that all the gamers across India will be able to get their hands on either the Sony or Xbox gaming system in the near future once new supplies arrive.

What is the price of the Xbox Series X in India? The Microsoft Xbox Series X gaming console is available at the starting price of Rs 49,990. What is the cost of the Xbox Series S in India? The Microsoft Xbox Series S gaming console is available in India for Rs 34,990. Where can I buy the Xbox Series X and Series S in India? The Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles are available to buy on Flipkart, Amazon, and major offline stores across India.

Credits :IGN India

Share your comment ×