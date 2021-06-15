Xbox Series X and Series S meet PS5 fate in India, restocks delayed due to Covid 19
Ever since the launch of the PlayStation 5 last year, interested buyers in India have been finding it hard to grab a hold of the device. Sony has been offering some stock of the gaming machine from time to time, but there’s no word when the new stocks will arrive in the country. Now it seems the Xbox Series X and Series S have also met Sony’s fate in India. According to a report by IGN India, the Microsoft gaming machine is out of stock across the country.
Xbox Series X and Series S supply issues
The source claims that Indian consumers are unable to purchase the Xbox Series X and Series S machines due to the lack of stock. Both the devices have been out of stock in the country in the past few weeks. “Our last supply was around a month ago,” claims one Delhi-based retailer. “Redington [Microsoft’s Xbox distributor in India] has been non-committal on stocks since then.” Another retailer based out of Mumbai also said that they were expecting a big restock of the Microsoft gaming consoles this month, but it hasn’t happened yet.
The report further adds that various supply chain sources said that the main reason behind the lack of stocks of the Xbox series is the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the Xbox India distributor, Redington, had a Covid-19 outbreak at its major warehouse in Chennai last month. This is said to have caused a major issue in the restocking of the Microsoft gaming console. The source further states that some retailers are taking advantage of the lack of stock situation by taking a premium of Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 on the Xbox series consoles.
While Sony’s PS5 has remained out of stock for the most part of the year, the Xbox Series X and Series S were easily available so far. Notably, since Sony hasn’t been offering enough stock of the PS5, the Xbox Series S was the best-selling console in the country in March and April. Let’s hope that all the gamers across India will be able to get their hands on either the Sony or Xbox gaming system in the near future once new supplies arrive.