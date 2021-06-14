Xbox Series X Mini Fridge; Microsoft turns a meme into reality with the Series X mini fridge

After winning an online contest on Twitter, Microsoft turns the meme about the Xbox into reality. Launches, the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge.

Nothing good comes out of a War, they said. But in the 21st century, you might get a fridge as a bi-product of a Social Media War.

When Microsoft first launched the Xbox series X console in 2019, the internet could not stop making fun of the console. The console was tall, rectangular and the disk drive slot looked like a door handle. The Xbox fridge meme was born. Microsoft turned this meme into reality when at the end of E3 2021, they announced the release of the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge, calling it, “The World’s most powerful Mini-Fridge”. The Fridge will be available for sale in the upcoming holiday season. Watch the reveal trailer below.

Why did Microsoft decide to make a meme reality?

We owe this to a Twitter contest for the best brand on social media. The Contest was called “Best of Tweets Brand Bracket,” and started earlier this year. In the final stage of the contest, two brands were running neck to neck. Xbox and Skittles. Both brands were pushing to convince users to vote for them through various posts. To give Xbox an edge in the competition, Aaron Greenberg, the General Manager of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, tweeted that if Xbox won the contest, they would turn the fridge meme into reality by putting the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge into production. “Yep, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait,” Greenberg said in a tweet in April.

Ok...here goes. Help @Xbox win this and we’ll put into production this year REAL XBOX SERIES X MINI FRIDGES! Yep, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait. #Xbox #BestofTweets https://t.co/vm5B0kZht1 pic.twitter.com/A28hWBP3Db — Aaron Greenberg (@aarongreenberg) April 2, 2021

Skittles too went in guns blazing. Skittles promised to bring back the lime flavoured skittles if users helped them(Skittles) win the contest. “Help us win this and we’ll BRING BACK LIME SKITTLES! Yup, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait,” Skittles tweeted.

OK... here goes. Help us win this and we'll BRING BACK LIME SKITTLES! Yup, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait. #Vote4SKITTLES now at https://t.co/gzvrD4E5GB#BestofTweets pic.twitter.com/IXRBJYWse4 — SKITTLES (@Skittles) April 1, 2021

Xbox won the online Twitter contest. Out of 341,731 votes casted, 50.5% were for Xbox and 49.5% were for Skittles(too close for comfort). As promised, Aaron Greenberg announced that they will soon be starting the Xbox X Series Fridge into production. The Xbox fridge is powered by Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture and can hold about 10 cans of your beverages. Xbox has not yet disclosed the price.

“Yes, this is really happening,” Xbox said in the trailer.

