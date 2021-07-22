Xbox Series X restock coming to India very soon; will include Space Jam- A New Legacy controllers

Microsoft’s latest Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles are out of stock in India since mid-May at major brick-and-mortar stores across the country. The e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon received some units of the Xbox Series X units in June. Ever since the Redmond-based tech giant hasn’t offered any stock of the Xbox Series X. However, the company now seems to be planning to restock the Xbox Series X console in the country very soon.

Xbox Series X new stock could arrive in the coming days

According to a report by IGN India, Microsoft is planning to restock the Xbox Series X in India at some point by the end of this month or in early August. Multiple sources familiar with the brand’s plans for the restock have confirmed the news to the publication. The source also suggests that the new shipment of the Xbox Series X in India will also be bringing the Space Jam: A New Legacy Exclusive Xbox Wireless controllers in the country.

Xbox Series X has been in high demand in India since its launch

Microsoft launched the Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles in India back in November. Ever since the launch, the new consoles have been in high demand from gamers across the country. Notably, the new consoles have sold incredibly when they were in stock. The Xbox Series S was the best-selling console in India in the March and April period. It’s worth mentioning that this was partly due to the unavailability of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 during the period due to supply chain issues.

Xbox Series X key highlights

For the uninitiated, the Xbox Series X is the most powerful gaming console from Microsoft to date. The console provides a true 4K gaming experience at up to 120 frames per second. The device has the Xbox Velocity Architecture and has an 8K High Dynamic Range. The gaming console is equipped with an 8x Zen 2 processor with a clock speed of 3.8GHz and a custom RDNA 2 GPU. The device’s other highlights include 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, a custom 1TB NVME SSD to store your games, support for 1TB Seagate Expansion card, and Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS 5.1 sound output.

The Xbox Series X is priced in India at Rs 49,990. As for its lower-specced sibling, the Xbox Series S gaming console costs Rs 34,990 in the country. We will update you as soon as the restock of these consoles comes in India, so watch this space for regular updates.

