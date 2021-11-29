XGIMI brings Halo+ portable projector to India with amazing features; price and features
XGIMI is all set to make a big splash in the Indian market with the launch of its incandescent, top-of-the-line Halo+, the quintessential 'Let's go places' projector. The projector that is also pegged as the ''brightest possible" in its category launched with a slew of never before features. Let’s have a closer look at the price, features, and specifications of the newly launched portable projector.
XGIMI Halo+ price in India
The projector will be available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 for a very limited period. Post that it will be available for Rs. 1,05,999. The actual MRP of the product is Rs. 1,25,000. The Halo+ will be available to order on the XGIMI India website.
Sushil Motwani, the official India representative for XGIMI, says, "Indian consumers are discerning and very savvy about features, specifications, and cost-effectiveness when it comes to electronics, and Halo+ is bound to appeal to them. It outperforms most portable projectors, making it our brightest, most advanced, fully portable projector ever! With a powerful built-in battery and the smartest screen adaption technology on the planet, Halo+ delivers the premier visual experience you need when going places. Whether it's family game night or movies in the backyard, Halo+ will make all that you project remarkably immersive just like spectacular big-screen entertainment. With 2 hours of playtime, all is available at the touch of a button even on the go."
The matchless sound delivered by the projector, he adds, can also easily enliven any Karaoke night and amplify your favorite music via a Bluetooth connection.
Product Specifications
- Product classification: Projector
- Display technique: DLP cinema-grade
- Luminance: 900 ANSI lumens
- Display: 200-inches
- Resolution: 1080p FHD, LED-powered
- Battery: Built-in, 59W battery
Audio
- Speaker: Dual 5W Harman Kardon
- Quality: Clean, distortion-free Hi-Fi sound
Projection
- Keystone: Automatic Keystone Correction aligns vertical/horizontal +/-45° angles
Function
- STR : Yes
- Low latency : Yes (26.5ms)
- MEMC : Yes
- Eye protection : Yes
- 3D : Yes
System
- Industry-leading Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) technology
Autofocus
- Obstacle Avoidance technology
- System: Android TV 10.0
- Wireless connection: Chromecast built-in
- Intelligent Screen Alignment
- Advanced image engine X-VUE 2.0
Ports
- HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0, Headphone port