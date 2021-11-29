XGIMI brings Halo+ portable projector to India with amazing features; price and features

XGIMI is all set to make a big splash in the Indian market with the launch of its incandescent, top-of-the-line Halo+, the quintessential 'Let's go places' projector. The projector that is also pegged as the ''brightest possible" in its category launched with a slew of never before features. Let’s have a closer look at the price, features, and specifications of the newly launched portable projector.

XGIMI Halo+ price in India

The projector will be available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 for a very limited period. Post that it will be available for Rs. 1,05,999. The actual MRP of the product is Rs. 1,25,000. The Halo+ will be available to order on the XGIMI India website.

Sushil Motwani, the official India representative for XGIMI, says, "Indian consumers are discerning and very savvy about features, specifications, and cost-effectiveness when it comes to electronics, and Halo+ is bound to appeal to them. It outperforms most portable projectors, making it our brightest, most advanced, fully portable projector ever! With a powerful built-in battery and the smartest screen adaption technology on the planet, Halo+ delivers the premier visual experience you need when going places. Whether it's family game night or movies in the backyard, Halo+ will make all that you project remarkably immersive just like spectacular big-screen entertainment. With 2 hours of playtime, all is available at the touch of a button even on the go."

The matchless sound delivered by the projector, he adds, can also easily enliven any Karaoke night and amplify your favorite music via a Bluetooth connection.

Product Specifications

Product classification: Projector

Display technique: DLP cinema-grade

Luminance: 900 ANSI lumens

Display: 200-inches

Resolution: 1080p FHD, LED-powered

Battery: Built-in, 59W battery

Audio

Speaker: Dual 5W Harman Kardon

Quality: Clean, distortion-free Hi-Fi sound

Projection

Keystone: Automatic Keystone Correction aligns vertical/horizontal +/-45° angles

Function

STR : Yes

Low latency : Yes (26.5ms)

MEMC : Yes

Eye protection : Yes

3D : Yes

System

Industry-leading Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) technology

Autofocus

Obstacle Avoidance technology

System: Android TV 10.0

Wireless connection: Chromecast built-in

Intelligent Screen Alignment

Advanced image engine X-VUE 2.0

Ports