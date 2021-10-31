XGIMI launches Elfin super sleek projector aimed at discerning festive shoppers in India

XGIMI, the company which is known for offering a wide range of premium segment projectors in India has now expanded its portfolio with the addition of a new portable projector called the Elfin and weights less than 1 kg. What sets it apart from other products in its category is its Red Dot award-winning design which has also scooped up the iF Design Award and predictably, The Good Design Award. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the news launched portable projector.

Sushil Motwani, official India Representative for XGIMI says, "We are very excited to bring Elfin to Indian shoppers looking to take home entertainment to the next level, during the festive season. This is one smart home projector packed with stunning resolution, tremendous sound, and most of all, remarkable brightness, all in a compact design. With Elfin, you can project what you love in super-bright detail and make any moment in your life bigger! And to top it all, it has XGIMI's patented plug-and-play simplicity!"

XGIMI Elfin Specifications

According to the company, the Elfin projector provides a safer viewing experience by limiting blue light exposure and reducing waste. Low power consumption + an ultra-efficient LED light source equals a durable, eco-friendly device usable for over 10 years. The LED lifespan of the lamp is 30,000 hours.

Elfin offers a stunning FHD resolution on a 200-inch screen to recreate an immersive theatrical thrill and the joy of 3D movies in the comfort of your home. Its throw ratio makes it suitable for projection in most rooms, gyms, or offices and fills any space with cinematic Surround Sound, courtesy of two built-in Harman Kardon speakers. These beauties will instantly enhance your favourite YouTube videos or music, via Bluetooth, with the high-quality sound they deserve.

The integrated Android TV 10.0 and Google Play Store also open up a world of endless entertainment. With 5000+ apps, including Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+, there's always something available for every member of the family.

Thanks to a Chromecast built-in, you can cast your content, apps, and games directly to Elfin from any Apple or Android device. Another big plus is effortless voice control via Google Assistant.

For avid gamers, Elfin's Game Mode Boost enhances the gaming experience with low latency and incredible refresh rates.

With Intelligent Screen Adaptation (ISA) technology and Auto Keystone Correction, image correction is simple. Automatic alignment, a 60Hz motion compensation and super-low latency deliver images with incredibly low image blur any time of day.

XGIMI Elfin Price in India

The newly launched XGIMI Elfin portable projector comes with a price tag of Rs 79,999 under the introductory offer. The Elfin will be available on XGIMI India's official website, it will also be available on the Amazon India platform.