XGIMI's Horizon and Horizon Pro projectors launched in India; price and specifications

XGIMI has expanded its projector portfolio in the Indian market under the umbrella of its celebrated Horizon Series. XGIMI India is offering two trailblazing products, Horizon and Horizon PRO. The pre-orders are already on their way. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specification of both the newly launched projectors.

XGIMI Horizon specifications

The Horizon is a power-packed true FHD home projector with premium features. It easily finds the perfect FHD picture and boasts immersive, industry-leading picture quality, intelligent imaging features, and Hi-Fi sound from Harman Kardon that instantly transports you to a movie theatre.

According to the company, Horizon comes with the most powerful imaging features from XGIMI and makes them even more adaptable with a built-in AI optical sensor. The newly launched projector offers a 1920x1080 (Full HD) resolution. The Image size varies from 30 to 300 inches. It has an inbuilt sound system that includes two 8W 45mm Harman/Kardon speakers. It weighs just 2.9kg and the lamp life is 25,000 hours and it comes with an Android TV 10.0 with a built-in Google Assistant. The Display is 2200 ANSI Lumens. It also has an Intelligent Screen Adaptation of 40° Auto Keystone Correction.

The XGIMI Horizon in India is launched with a price tag of Rs 1,25,000. It will be available for sale via the official website.

XGIMI Horizon Pro features

The Horizon Pro is a versatile, intuitive, powerful and yet easy to use true 4K home projector from XGIMI. As per the company, it brings the best 4K image quality available in a project of this size, up to a mega screen size of 300-inch. With resolution up to 3840x2160p, you can add stadium-sized excitement to a game night. The inbuilt sound system offers dual 8W Harman / Kardon speakers, DTS-HD and DTS Studio Sound Dolby. And it weighs just 2.9kg and the lamp life is up to 25,000 hours. It also has an Android TV 10.0 OS. The display is 2200 ANSI Lumens. You also get an Intelligent Screen Adaptation with ±40 Degrees Auto Keystone Correction.

The Horizon Pro in India is priced at Rs 1,87,500 and the device will be up for sale via the official website.