Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition launched with Snapdragon 778G; Specs, price and more

Xiaomi is going to launch its flagship smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in China but before that the company has come with an addition to the Xiaomi 11 series in the Chinese smartphone market. The newly launched Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition has a similar design to the Mi 11 Lite that was launched in China and India. It gets a hole-punch AMOLED display with 90 Hz screen refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. Let’s take a look at the pricing and specifications of the all new Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition: Specifications

The newest member of the Xiaomi 11 series has a 6.65 inch full HD+ hole-punch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz, 800 nits peak brightness and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display includes support for HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood, paired with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. It carries a battery of 4,250 mAh with 33 W fast charging support. For optics, this device has a triple rear camera unit with 64 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5 megapixel macro camera lens. It has a 20 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

For connectivity, the Xiaomi Youth 11 Vitality Edition includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB type-C port and GPS. The device misses on the 3.5 mm headphone jack and the fingerprint scanner is side-mounted.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition: Price

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition comes in two variants. The first variant which has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity is priced at CNY 1,999 which is roughly Rs 23,800 in Indian currency while the variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity will cost you CNY 2,299 which is roughly Rs 27,300 in Indian currency. This device is available in Black, Blue White and Peach colour options.

