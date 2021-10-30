Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge going to be the Indian variants of Redmi Note11 Pro and Note11 Pro+; Read more

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ in China on 28th October and is looking forward to launching the Indian variants of these two smartphones without the Redmi branding. The smartphones to be launched in India will be named as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. However, there is no news of the rebranding of the base variant that is the Redmi Note 11 5G.

The company has not announced the official launch date for these two smartphones yet. The Redmi Note 11 series smartphone that launched in China on 28th October packs MediaTek chipsets with up to 8 GB RAM. The information about the launch of Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has not been officially confirmed by the company so we should wait for some time; however, a rumour suggests that Poco M4 Pro 5G will be launched on 9th November with similar specifications as in the Redmi Note 11 5G.

Redmi Note 11 5G: Specifications and price

Just to recall, the Redmi Note 11 5G smartphone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. The handset features a 6.6 inch Full HD display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The pricing of the Redmi Note 11 5G smartphone starts at CNY 1,299 which is roughly Rs 15,000 in Indian Currency.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Specifications and price

Just to recall, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ smartphones pack a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. Both the devices feature a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. On the camera front, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ feature a triple camera unit at the back including a primary sensor of 108 megapixel.

