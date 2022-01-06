Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge with 120W fast charging launched in India; Specifications and price

The much anticipated Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge smartphones have been launched in India. The Chinese tech giant has claimed that the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is the fastest charging smartphone in the country with 120W fast charging support. The device takes just 15 minutes to be fully charged. Both the newly launched handsets are said to be the rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus that were launched in China last year on 28th October. The company has included 9 Real-Time Thermal Monitoring Sensors to ensure safe charging and the fast charging in the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge comes with TUV Rheinland Safe Fast Charge System certification. Scroll down to know more about the newly launched Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge handsets.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications

The all new Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, 360 degree ambient light sensor and Corning Gorilla protection. It features Dual Symmetrical Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support that offers powerful audio. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset paired with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage capacity.

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge comes with 120 W fast charging and the device charges to 100 percent in just 15 minutes. It comes with dual-charge pumps and dual-cell battery to ensure large voltage so that the charging time reduces. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery under the hood.

On the camera front, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge houses a triple camera setup that features a massive 108 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide camera lens and macro camera sensor. At the front, the handset features a 16 megapixel camera sensor for selfies and videos. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge smartphone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 12 and it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It comes with IP53 certification for water resistance and has a 3.5 mm audio jack on the top.

Xiaomi 11i: Specifications

The Xiaomi 11i 5G comes with a bigger 5,160 mAh battery with 67 W Xiaomi TurboCharge Technology that can charge up to 50 percent in just 13 minutes. The Xiaomi 11i 5G and the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge smartphones are similar in terms of display, camera and speakers except for the battery and the charging speed.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Price and availability in India

The Xiaomi 11i 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity; however, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 21,499. The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant of Xiaomi 11i is priced at Rs 26,999 and will be available at an introductory price of Rs 23,499.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is priced at RS 26,999 and will be available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999. The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant will cost you Rs 28,999 but will be available at a limited time New Year offer price of Rs 24,999. Both the smartphones will go on sale on Flipkart and other retail outlets at 12 Noon on 12th January.

