Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge all set to launch in India with 120 W fast charging; Read more

Xiaomi has scheduled the launch of the 11i Hypercharge smartphone in India for 6th January, 2022. This handset is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Pus that was launched in China on 28th October. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will feature 120 W fast charging support and is claimed to completely charge in 15 minutes. The teaser posted by the company doesn’t reveal any details except for the charging speed. Let’s take a look at the expected specifications of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge smartphone.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge smartphone: Expected specifications

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge smartphone will launch on 6th January next year. This handset is said to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus that was launched in the Chinese market earlier this year. If this is the case then we can expect the specifications of Redmi Note 11 pro Plus and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to be similar to each other.

The upcoming handset from Xiaomi is expected to feature a 6.67 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, 360 Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The handset will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity.

For optics, we can expect the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to come with a quad camera unit that features a 108 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2 megapixel tele macro lens. The company is likely to provide a 16 megapixel front camera sensor. For connectivity, this handset includes Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2, 3.5 mm headphone jack and NFC. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is expected to be backed by a battery of 4,500 mAh that has 120 W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge smartphone: Expected price in India

The company is yet to announce the price range of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge;however, after seeing the expected specifications, we can assume that the handset will be priced around Rs 20,000 in India.

