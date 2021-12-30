Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Prices for India Tipped Ahead of Launch; Read More

Xiaomi is all set to debut its latest smartphone in India, branded Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. As the name suggests the phone will come with rapid charging capabilities and a lot more features. The smartphone's main specifications are now visible on the Xiaomi India website's main page. It will be one of the first phones with the MediaTek Dimensity 920 to arrive in the country. According to a recent report from India Today Tech, the price of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone has been tipped.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Pricing

The pricing of the forthcoming Xiaomi smartphone is tipped by Xiaomi India’s Chief Business Officer, Raghu Reddy to the publication. The price of the 11i HyperCharge will range between Rs 25,000 ($336) and Rs 30,000 ($403). One of the most notable features of the so-called "HyperCharge" phone is that it will support 120W fast charging, as is well known.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Ultra with a 55W fast charger despite the phone's support for 67W cable charging earlier this year. The smartphone maker cited the country's rules as the reason for this. Raghu affirms that Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge would not face any such obstacles. The company claims it to be India’s fastest charging smartphone that will charge from 0 to 100 per cent in 15 minutes. The 11i HyperCharge, on the other hand, is said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G phone that was released in China in October.

The device is expected to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, according to previously leaked specifications. The display panel can also be seen on the Xiaomi India website's landing page, though the screen size is not yet confirmed. The smartphone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos and other features as mentioned on the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge advertising page on Xiaomi India’s website.

In terms of optics, prior sources said that the gadget would include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a triple camera module with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera on the back. Stealth Black, Camo Green, and Pacific Pearl are the three colours offered for the smartphone.

The Xiaomi 11i smartphone line will be released in India on January 6th, 2022.

