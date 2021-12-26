Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge to come with 120Hz AMOLED display

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge smartphone in India on 6th January 2022. This will be the 1st smartphone to be launched in India with 120W fast charging. Now the company has also released some important information regarding the display of its new 11i hypercharge smartphone.

The senior marketing manager of Xiaomi India Mr. Sandeep sharma launched a poster regarding the new 11 eyes HyperCharge smartphone. According to this poster the new smartphone from Xiaomi will come with a super bright AMOLED display that will support 1200 nits brightness along with that it will come with Full HD+ resolution and it will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The poster also reveals that the smartphone will come with a center-aligned punch hole camera and slim bezels.

Specifications of Xiaomi 11i hypercharge

According to the rumors, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is just a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 pro plus 5G smartphone which was released in China. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.67" AMOLED display and the gorilla glass 5 will protect this screen. Along with that, this smartphone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will come with pre-installed MIUI 12.5 which is based on the Android 11 or 12 operating system.

This smartphone will be powered by the Dimensity 920 processor along with that it will come with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. This smartphone will get power from its 4500mAh battery that will support a 120W fast charge.

If we talk about the cameras of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge smartphone then it will come with a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. Along with that at the back users' will get 108-megapixel main camera plus 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel tele macro sensor.

The Xiaomi 11i hypercharge smartphone will come with stereo speakers that are provided by JBL. According to some recent reports, the new smartphone will come in only a single variant that will offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of Built-in storage. Users will get 2 color options one is camo green and the second is stealth black. We can also see the vanilla model of the Xiaomi 11i which is a rebranded version of China's Redmi note 11 pro 5G.

