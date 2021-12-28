Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to feature 120 Hz screen refresh rate display; Launch scheduled for 6th January

Xiaomi’s upcoming 11i Hypercharge handset is all set to come with a display that features a 120 Hz screen refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. This handset is speculated to launch as a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus that was launched this year on 28th October in China. It is said to support 5G connectivity and is expected to launch along with the Xiaomi 11i smartphone in the Indian market.

The company’s Senior Marketing Manager tweeted that the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will feature a display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. He also shared an image that shows us the hole punch cut out design on the display. It is not yet confirmed; however, the rumours suggest that this handset will come with an AMOLED display. The company has claimed that the upcoming Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge handset is going to be the fastest charging smartphone in India and will support 120 W fast charging.

This handset from the Chinese tech giant will be a part of the Xiaomi 11i lineup and will have similar specifications to the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus that launched in China this year in October.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications

If the rumours are correct and the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, then we can expect a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.The handset could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, it might house a triple rear camera unit that features a 108 megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by two other sensors. The company might offer a 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

The handset might carry a battery of 4,500 mAh under the hood with 120 W fast charging support. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge might include other features such as JBL Stereo with Hi-res audio and Dolby Atmos. The connectivity options may include NFC.

Xiaomi’s 11i Hypercharge will be launched by the Chinese tech giant on 6th January in India. Other details about the device are not confirmed yet so we shall wait for further announcements by the company.

