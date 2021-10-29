Xiaomi 11T Pro to hit the Indian Market in November, New reports claim

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro flagship phones in global markets in September. The Indian variant of the 11T Pro, with the model number 2107113SI, was approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards later that month.

According to a recent leak by Mukul Sharma on Twitter, the same model was discovered in the IMEI database last week. The 11T Pro's Indian variant has been discovered on the Google Play Console and Supported Devices list, according to new information. These listings indicate that the 11T Pro will be available in India in November.

The Indian version of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is expected to have the same specifications as the global version. The Indian variant has an FHD+ display, Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, 8 GB of RAM, and Android 11 OS, according to the Google Play Console listing.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole in the middle. It has a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies, and a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper, and a 5-megapixel telemacro snapper on the back.

The 11T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. In Europe, it is available with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage in three LPPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 storage configurations.

The 11T Pro comes with MIUI 12.5 preinstalled, which is based on Android 11. It has a fingerprint scanner on the side for added security. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W rapid charging.