Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro and Redmi 10 to launch in India soon; Expected specs, colour and more

The Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi, is planning something big in India as it is going to launch three smartphones along with the Redmi Watch 2, Redmi Smart Band Pro, Xiaomi Watch S1 Active and Watch 2 Lite. However, we still don’t have any confirmation about the launch date so we shall wait for the official announcement from the company. These devices from Xiaomi can be expected to arrive in the next few weeks. Let’s take a look at the hardware specifications that we can expect to come with the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones and smart wearables.

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro and Redmi 10 2022: Storage, RAM and colour

According to the reports from 91Mobiles, the Xiaomi 11T is expected to come in three variants, the first variant will get an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity while the other one will get 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity. This handset will be available in Blue, Grey and White colour options.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is likely to come with an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity and lastly, 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity. This device will come in Grey, Blue and White colour options.

The Redmi 10 2022 can be expected to arrive in three variants, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. This Redmi handset will be available in Blue, White and Grey colour options.

Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro: Specifications

The Xiaomi 11T features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ TrueColour display with screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, a touch sampling rate of 480 Hz, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus layer. The triple rear camera unit in this device features a 108 megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a tele-macro camera sensor. The device can record 8K videos and the fingerprint scanner is mounte on the side. The handset carries a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded using a microSD card.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with the same 6.67 inch Full HD+ TruColour display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate, touch sampling rate of 480 Hz, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus layer. The handset has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset packed under the hood with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded using a microSD card. It has triple camera unit at the back that includes 108 megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and 8 megapixel telemacro sensor. The company has offered a 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

These devices can be expected to launch in the next few weeks; however, the company is yet to announce the dates.

