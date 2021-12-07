Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X Specifications Revealed Via TENAA and 3C Certification Websites

Xiaomi is working on the Xiaomi 12 Series of smartphones, which includes the Xiaomi 12, 12X, and 12 Pro. All three models have been found in the TENAA certification site's database, however, only the Pro model has received certification from the 3C authority. The Xiaomi 12 range could make its formal appearance later this month if reports circulating online are genuine.

Xiaomi 12 Series TENAA Listing

Three Xiaomi cellphones were discovered in the TENAA certification website's database, according to tipster WHYLAB's Weibo post. The listing solely includes the smartphone's internal model identification. 2201123C, 2112123AC, and 2201122C are believed to come from the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro, respectively. The tipster also confirms that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC will be used in the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, as verified by Xiaomi on Twitter, while the Snapdragon 870 SoC will be used in the Xiaomi 12X.

In the recent past, a 67W fast charger was seen on the Xiaomi 12X. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has now been certified by the 3C organisation. It reveals that the gadget may come with a 120W fast charging capability.

In the form of leaks, the next Xiaomi 12 range has made many appearances online. Earlier this month, for example, some Xiaomi 12 Pro screen protector photographs surfaced on the internet. Furthermore, the phone's main characteristics have been exposed in previous rumours. Xiaomi, on the other hand, has not confirmed or rejected these rumours. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

Two more smartphones are said to be part of the Xiaomi 12 series, and they are expected to be the Chinese tech giant's top-of-the-line flagship handsets. Loki and Thor are the codenames for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced, respectively. These smartphones are believed to contain a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 camera on the rear and be driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

