Xiaomi 12 key specifications leaked online a few days before launch

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new compact flagship smartphone on 28th December 2021. But before a few days of its official launch, some key specifications of this smartphone have been leaked online. The company is all set to launch its new smartphone under the name Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 pro in the upcoming launch event.

Specifications of Xiaomi 12

The upcoming compact flagship smartphone from Xiaomi will feature a 6.28-inch AMOLED full HD plus display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate which will produce 10-bit colors with HDR10 plus and it will have 1500 nits of brightness. This display will be protected by the gorilla glass Victus protection. The Xiaomi 12 will feature a snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of camera, the Xiaomi 12 will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera, it will come with many new fancy features such as a native beauty filter that is based on advanced pixel-level skin rejuvenation based on a generative adversarial network. At the back, the smartphone will have a triple camera set up with a 50-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 32-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom.

This smartphone will come with a 4500mAh battery and it will support 67W fast charging. The smartphone will also support 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The Xiaomi 12 smartphone will come with MIUI13 which is based on the Android 12 operating system. This smartphone also comes with the Dolby vision-supported stereo speakers that are powered by Harmon Kardon technology.

According to the leak, the new compact flagship smartphone from Xiaomi comes in 3 variants first with 8 GB and 128GB of storage second will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and the last version will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Right now we don't have any information regarding the launch and price of this smartphone in the Indian market.

