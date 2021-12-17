Xiaomi 12 leaked specifications and price; Handset to come with a curved display

The Chinese tech giant is expected to launch the Xiaomi 12 series smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset soon. The lineup is said to include Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Ultra. However, there has been no announcement from the company regarding the launch of Xiaomi 12 series smartphones. Through a recent leak, we got to know some details about the base variant of the Xiaomi 12 lineup. Let’s take a look at the leaked specifications and pricing of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 smartphone.

Xiaomi 12 Standard Edition: Expected specifications

The latest leaks from OnLeaks and Zoutons suggests that the Xiaomi 12 Standard edition will come with a triple rear camera unit that is expected to include a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor with a dual LED flash light. The handset is said to come with a hole-punch Full HD+ display that has a screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and an in-built fingerprint scanner. According to reports this handset is said to measure 152.7 x 70 x 8.6 mm without the rear camera bump.

The Xiaomi 12 Standard Edition was spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website and as per the listing, the handset will have support for 67 W fast charging and there will be a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood. The handset will include support for wireless charging and USB type-C fast charging.

The upcoming flagship device is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset under the hood with 8 GB RAM. The connectivity options include Bluetooth v 5.2 connection with support for dual-sim.

Xiaomi 12 Standard Edition: Expected price and availability

The base variant of the lineup, that is the Xiaomi 12 is tipped to be priced at Rs 69,990 during the launch. The price range is similar to the Xiomi 11 Ultra that was launched in March 2021.

