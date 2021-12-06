Xiaomi 12 Lite and 12 Lite Zoom specifications leaked ahead of launch

Xiaomi the company which is known for offering a wide range of smartphones across the globe is expected to launch the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi X12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro on December 28th, 2021. In the last couple of months, we have seen several leaks and rumors about the upcoming smartphones. In the latest development, Xiaomiui.net has confirmed that the upcoming Xiaomi 12 family will also include two Lite models dubbed as Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom. The publications have also shared some key features of the upcoming smartphone, let’s have a closer look at the specifications.

Xiaomi 12 Lite rumored features

As per the report, the upcoming alleged Xiaomi 12 Lite is codenamed Taoyao and the model number for the device is L9. According to the report, the global variant of the smartphone will carry model number 2203129G and the Indian variant will be launched with 2203129I. The same model number was also listed on the IMEI database.

Furthermore, the publication suggests that the Xiaomi 12 Lite is tipped to launch with a 6.55-inch AMOLED HD display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The report also claims that the handset will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and offer a curved edge display similar to Xiaomi Civi which was exclusively launched for China in September. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G or 780G. On the camera part, the smartphone is said to feature a triple-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW3 lens.

Xiaomi 12 Lite series spotted on Mi Code



- #zijin is China only device.

- #taoyao is China and Global device.



They will like Mi 10 Lite (monet/global only) and Mi 10 Lite Zoom (vangogh/china only) pic.twitter.com/I7Ixz8JwVT — xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) October 27, 2021

Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom rumored specifications

The report suggests that the Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom will launch with model number L9B and currently it's developing under codename Zijin. The smartphone was listed on the IMEI database with model number 2203129BC. Going with the leaks, the handset is tipped to launch with a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is said to launch with the Snapdragon 778G or 780G chipset and offers a triple rear-camera setup with the combination of a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor from Samsung. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything regarding the smartphones and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

