Xiaomi 12 May Come with 50MP Primary Camera, New Leaks Revealed the Camera Details

Xiaomi is developing a new flagship smartphone that will be released by the end of the year. The Xiaomi 12 is expected to be the Chinese tech giant's next flagship smartphone, and reputable leakster Digital Chat Station has revealed more details about the device's camera arrangement. In two different Weibo posts, they stated that the next series would alter the camera design and have a 50MP main shooter.

Xiaomi 12 Leaks

The Xiaomi 12 will keep Xiaomi's customary triple camera setup, according to previously released details by Digital Chat Station. The Redmi K30S is an example of a similar camera configuration, although the Mi 11 also has three rear-facing cameras.

Although, Xiaomi is rumoured to be bringing back a Full HD+ screen to the family, which would be a step down from the Mi 11 series' 1440p displays, although it could be reserved for the vanilla 12. The design will also be similar to previous versions, with gently rounded edges and a single punch hole in the upper left corner.

While Xiaomi will adhere to the same fast-charging mechanism, the leakster claims that this time it will enable 100W, which is currently possible with the 11T series. The optical fingerprint scanner behind the OLED will be upgraded, and it will, according to our understanding, have a larger operating area.

In any case, the Xiaomi 12 could be one of the company's few flagship smartphones to be released outside of China. According to reports, neither the MIX 5 nor the MIX 5 Pro will be released worldwide, leaving the Xiaomi 12 as the company's single flagship representation for early 2022.

The Qualcomm unveiling is only a week away, and a new CPU will be officially released on December 1. Following Qualcomm's launch, the battle to see who can get the world's first launch has officially begun for the Xiaomi 12 and Motorola Edge X.

There will be several Xiaomi 12 phones in the family, including two Lite variants, a standard edition, a Pro, and an Ultra model, according to reports. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced, an even more luxurious version of the top-end phone albeit we don't know what sets it apart from the other model.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.