Xiaomi 12 Pro to feature 2K Samsung E5 display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate

Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi 12 series, its next-generation flagship lineup, will be unveiled on December 28 in China. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 lineup will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and will ship with MIUI 13 pre-installed. On Weibo, Xiaomi has released teasers for the Xiaomi 12 Pro, highlighting some of the device's features.

Xiaomi has revealed that the Xiaomi 12 Pro will have a 2K resolution Samsung E5 AMOLED display with second-gen LTPO technology and micro-lens micro-prism technology in a series of posts on Weibo (via XiaomiUI Telegram channel) (machine translated).

The manufacturer also revealed that the phone will support variable refresh rates (1Hz to 120Hz) and shared an image demonstrating how the refresh rate will change automatically depending on the app, ranging from 1Hz on reading apps to 120Hz on apps with a lot of dynamic content on the screen.

The dynamic refresh rate of the Xiaomi 12 Pro adjusts the refresh rate of the phone's display on the fly, even when doing something as simple as scrolling through the Settings app. In theory, this should help the device conserve battery life.

Xiaomi has not released any additional information about the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series, but we expect to learn more in the days leading up to the launch. Based on what we've seen so far, the Xiaomi 12 series appears to be a significant upgrade over last year's Mi 11 series, and we can't wait to get our hands on the devices.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tech and gaming content