Xiaomi 12 Receives BIS Certification in India, Likely to be Launched Soon

The Indian models of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ have obtained approval from India's BIS and TUV certification bodies, indicating that they will be released soon. The latest Redmi Note series was released in China this week, and it comes with a strong set of features at an affordable price.

Xiaomi 12 is believed to be in the works and will be released soon. The Xiaomi 12 is claimed to have model number 2201122G, which has now been certified by BIS. The "G" in the model number indicates that it is a worldwide variation. The BIS certification indicates that the phone would be released in India. Instead of constructing the phone, it appears that the corporation will import it directly to the country.

Alleged Specifications of Xiaomi 12

The phone could be one of the first to employ Qualcomm's upcoming flagship processor, the Snapdragon 898, which is expected to be released later this year. The previous leaks have given much information about the Xiaomi 12. It will most likely get a new LTPO display with an adjustable refresh rate depending on the content on the display. It could have up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage that isn't extendable any further. It will most likely come pre-installed with Android 12 and the MIUI overlay on top. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging of 120W and wireless charging of 50W.

The flagship is expected to have a triple rear camera arrangement, led by a 50MP primary camera, as well as an ultra-large bottom solution capable of filming slow-motion videos at 1920 frames per second. A 50MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 5X optical magnification and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens might be used with the primary sensor. Optical picture stabilisation will be available. The Xiaomi 12 may sport a ceramic body, according to a previously released render image. On the front, it looks to have curving edges and a punch-hole cutout in the centre.

Xiaomi 12 Launch and Availability

The brand is expected to stick to the same launch schedule as the Mi 11 series. That suggests the next flagship series from Xiaomi will be released by the end of this year or early next year.

