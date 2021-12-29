Xiaomi 12’s kernel source code is now available

The Xiaomi 12 series was just announced in China, and it boasts a long list of impressive features. Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the Xiaomi 12 and its "Pro" variant, while the Snapdragon 870 chipset powers the Xiaomi 12X. If you are among the ones who plan to deploy custom ROMs on their devices, you'll be happy to know that the company has already released the kernel source code for the Linux kernel binaries that come with each phone's Android build.

For the more geeks out there, because the Linux kernel is licenced under the GNU General Public License version 2, every smartphone manufacturer that ships an Android device is required to release its kernel sources (GPLv2). But many OEMs put off releasing their kernel sources for various reasons.

When it comes to kernel source code releases, Xiaomi has a storied history as well, but the company has been steadily improving. Xiaomi began releasing the sources for its mainstream flagships on day one, starting with the Mi 9. With the prompt release of kernel sources for the Xiaomi 12 family, the Chinese OEM is continuing this trend.

The kernel source code for the Xiaomi 12/12 Pro and "psyche-r-oss" (for the Xiaomi 12X) can be found on Xiaomi's official GitHub page under the "zeus-s-oss" (for the Xiaomi 12/12 Pro) and "psyche-r-oss" (for the Xiaomi 12X) repositories, respectively. In addition, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE's sources have been uploaded to the "lisa-r-oss" tree. One thing to keep in mind is that the Xiaomi 12's codebase is Android 12.

Even though Xiaomi's custom MIUI skin comes with its own thoughtful additions and features, it may not be enough or sometimes overkill for some users. The OEM is aware of this possibility, allowing users to unlock their devices' bootloaders. Furthermore, timely kernel source releases via official channels enable developers and power users to delve deeper into the code that runs the device, figuring out new (and even better) ways to accomplish various goals.

Xiaomi devices have historically received a lot of support from the custom development community because of these factors. With the release of the kernel sources, we expect the latest Xiaomi phones to receive the same level of community support, with developers releasing a wide range of custom ROMs, kernels, and mods in the coming weeks.