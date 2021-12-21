Xiaomi 12 series all set to arrive with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on 28th December; Read more

The Chinese tech giant announced the launch date of the all new Xiaomi 12 series smartphones. The Xiaomi 12 lineup launch has been scheduled for 28th December and it includes Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 X, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Ultra. However, the company is yet to reveal which models are going to be launched that day. The Xiaomi 12 series will launch as a successor to the Mi 11 series and will carry the Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood. Xiaomi had shared a poster confirming the launch date on its Weibo account, the poster had an image of Su Bingtian who is a famous Chinese athlete. The poster just has the date of launch and the company is yet to mention the name of the models that will launch on 28th December.

According to Gizmochina, the founder of Xiaomi Lei Jun, General Manager Wang Teng Thomas and Lu Weibing who is the group president, had posted on Weibo using Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro handsets. The company has confirmed that Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 handsets will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset while the Xiaomi 12X might feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. As per the reports, we can expect the company to first launch Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 which are codenamed L3A, L2 and L3 respectively during the launch event on 28th December.

Xiaomi 12 series: Expected specifications

Xiaomi 12 was tipped to house a triple rear camera unit that features a 50 megapixel primary sensor and a Full HD+ curved display with 1,920 x 1,080 pixels screen resolution. The handset was spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website with a battery of 5,000 mAh that supports 67 W fast charging. On the other hand, Xiaomi 12 Pro is tipped to support 120 W charging.

Xiaomi 12 could come with MIUI 13 based on Android 12, while the Xiaomi 12X will run on MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

