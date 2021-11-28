Xiaomi 12 series tipped to launch by the end of December

Xiaomi is planning to host a launch event on December 12th in China according to a recent report. It has been reported that the company is planning to launch the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X flagship-grade smartphones in the home country. We have already witnessed numerous leaks and rumors about the handsets and now in the last report is been hinted that the launch is shifted to the end of December from 12th December 2021. Back in 2020, Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 5G in December and becomes the first brand to launch the smartphone powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset.

According to a popular tipster, the company is planning to launch the Xiaomi 12 series with the yet-to-be-launched Snapdragon 8 Gen1 flagship chipset. In the latest leak, a screenshot of the internal document of Xiaomi China has appeared on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The report suggests that the company is planning to conduct a press conference on December 28th in which it’s expected to launch a new product. The news is indicating towards the launch of the most awaited Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X on the same.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphone is going to launch by the end of December. Furthermore, the tipster also added that the company might not be the first brand to launch the flagship smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen1. He suggested that Moto Edge X could be the first one to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

Going with the previous leaks the Xiaomi 12X is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset. While the Xiaomi 12 is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Both smartphones are said to be equipped with a curved AMOLED display with a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handsets are claimed to arrive with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything officially and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

