Xiaomi 12 Standard Edition spotted on 3C website; Read more

Xiaomi had announced earlier that the mass production of the Xiaomi 12 series has begun and the device will be carrying a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset under the hood. This handset will launch as a successor to the Xiaomi 11 series that was previously launched. The standard Edition of Xiaomi 12 was spotted on the Compulsory Certificate of China (3C) website with 2201123C as the model number. According to the listing, this handset is said to come with support for 67 W fast charging. The lineup will include Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro and these devices will be launched during an event scheduled for 28th September.

Xiaomi 12 Standard Edition

Xiaomi 12 Standard Edition with model number 2201123C was spotted by a well-known Chinese tipster WHYLAB on the Compulsory Certificate of China (3C) website. The 3C website listing suggests that this handset will support 67 W fast charging. On the other hand, Xiaomi 12 Pro was also spotted on the 3C website with 2201122C as model number and the listing suggests that this device will support 120 W fast charging.

The company hasn’t confirmed anything yet; however, some rumours suggest that the Xiaomi 12 lineup will be unveiled at the end of this month. According to a tip, the Xiaomi 12 Standard Edition will feature a primary camera sensor of 50 megapixel at the back. The handset is expected to come with a Full HD+ display and a selfie camera placed under the display.

All the three devices of the Xiaomi 12 lineup were spotted on the TENAA certification website. Two devices of the lineup are expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Flagship chipset while the third device is said to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Xiaomi 12: Expected specifications

Xiaomi 12 smartphone is said to come with a curved Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The rear camera setup is said to feature a 50 megapixel primary sensor along with an ultra-wide lens and a macro camera lens.

