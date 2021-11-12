Xiaomi 12 to be announced soon; Read more

The Chinese tech giant is expected to announce the release date for the upcoming Xiaomi 12 smartphone. This handset will be a successor to the Mi 11 series smartphones that was launched some time back. The specifications of Xiaomi 12 series smartphones have been leaked by a popular leakster. Digital Chat Station, a well known tipster, has claimed that the launch event for Xiaomi 12 series smartphone will commence in December next year in China. The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset is likely to be offered with this flagship model from Xiaomi. This chipset is said to be the most powerful amongst the Qualcomm chipsets and will be released on 30th November.

Xiaomi 12 series: Expected specifications

Xiaomi 12 will emphasize on the display and camera according to the rumours. We had heard before that Xiaomi 12 will be the first smartphone to offer 200 megapixel camera sensor at the back; however, there is another rumour that claims the handset to feature three 50 megapixel camera sensors for ultra-wide, wide and telephoto shots with a 5x periscope zoom setup on the ultra-wide sensor.

The upcoming flagship model from Xiaomi is expected to come with an AMOLED display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 1000 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. The front camera is likely to be placed inside a hole punch on the display.

We can expect the handset to come with 100 W super fast charging support and it is likely to carry a battery of 5,000 maH capacity. The company has not confirmed the launch date or any other details of the device so we shall wait for an official announcement.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.