Xiaomi 12 to come with Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset; Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 debut

Xiaomi is working on its new flagship device and it can be expected to launch in December during a launch event. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X flagship handsets will be launched in China first and then it will make its debut in other markets. In a recent tweet, Xiaomi announced that the new flagship models will carry the Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, under the hood. This chipset was launched yesterday and is currently the most powerful and fastest Android chipset across the globe. With this, Xiaomi will become the first brand to launch a smartphone powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the market.

Xiaomi 12: Expected specifications

As mentioned, Xiaomi is planning to launch the new flagship smartphone with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in December. The company has tweeted that it is going to introduce the flagship chipset from Qualcomm in the new Xiaomi 12 series smartphones. The mass production of Xiaomi 12 series smartphones has been started and is expected to launch on 12th December during a launch event. However, the dates are yet to be confirmed so we shall wait for the official announcement by the company.





The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that was launched yesterday includes a new ARMv9 based CPU cores that claims a performance increase of up to 20% and a reduction in power usage up to 30%. The Adreno GPU in the flagship chipset will perform 30% faster and will save power up to 25% more than the previous flagship chipset from Qualcomm. The company has included three Elite gaming features and the Adreno Frame Motion Engine allows the GPU to render a game at 50% more frame rate using the same amount of power.

Coming back to the Xiaomi 12, it is said to feature a curved Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The fingerprint scanner will be provided inside the display; however, the company has just announced about the chipset and is yet to share other details such as display, design and more, so we shall wait for an official announcement.

