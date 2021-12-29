Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X launched; Specifications and price

The Chinese tech giant launched the much awaited Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X in China during a press event on 28th December. The all new Xiaomi 12 lineup includes features such as a hole-pinch display design with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, 5G connectivity and triple rear camera unit. The company released the MIUI 13 alongside the Xiaomi 12 series. This latest version of MIUI is claimed to offer better performance than its predecessor. It includes privacy watermarking, face verification protection and electronic fraud protection. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the all new Xiaomi 12 series.

Xiaomi 12: Specifications

Xiaomi 12 is a 5G smartphone that runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and sports a 6.28 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, 1,100 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, the Xiaomi 12 houses a triple rear camera unit that features a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens accompanied by a 13 megapixel secondary sensor and a 5 megapixel macro lens. The company has provided a 32 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

This handset features Dolby Atmos support, Hi-res audio and Harman Kardon tuned stereo speakers. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. It supports a 12W reverse wireless charging feature.

Xiaomi 12 pro: Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro runs on Android 12 based MIUI13 and sports a 6.73 inch WQHD+ E5 AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, 120 hz screen refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling rate and 1,500 nits peak brightness. It carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity.

For optics, the Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 50 megapixel Sony IMX707 primary camera sensor at the back along with a 50 megapixel portrait camera sensor and a 50 megapixel ultra-wide lens. It features a 32 megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. On the audio front, this device comes with a four unit speaker system with tweeter for an improved audio experience.

The all new Xiaomi 12 Pro carries a 4,600 mAh battery with 120 W fast charging support, 50W wireless charging support and 10W reverse charging feature.

Xiaomi 12X: Specifications

The Xiaomi 12X is said to be a toned-down version of the Xiaomi 12. It features a 6.28 inch display, a similar triple rear camera unit and the same 4,500 mAh battery. This device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity.

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X: Price and availability

The price of Xiaomi 12 starts at CNY 3,699 which is roughly Rs 43,400 in Indian currency for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity variant. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is priced at CNY 4,699 which is roughly Rs 55,100 in Indian currency for th 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant while the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant of Xiaomi 12X is priced at CNY 3,199 which is roughly Rs 37,500 in Indian currency.

