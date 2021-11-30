Xiaomi 120W Fast Charging Phone to Debut in India Soon, Could be Xiaomi 11T Pro or Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Several smartphone manufacturers are preparing to release devices that allow fast charging at speeds of up to 100W. Xiaomi, which currently dominates the Indian smartphone market, maybe working on a device with 120W fast charging in India soon.

According to a 91Mobile report, the phone might be either the Xiaomi 11T Pro or the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, both of which were recently introduced in China. According to the source, the phone could be the Xiaomi 11T Pro or the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, both of which were recently released in China. In India, the latter is expected to be relaunched as the Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge. While the debut date has yet to be announced, the report says the announcement will take place before January, implying a December launch.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro's battery was recently detected in the BIS certification database with the model number BM58, and a tipster stated that the smartphone, along with other products, will be released in India soon. As a result, the 11T Pro could be the 120W fast-charging model in question, which is expected to be released soon. Keep in mind that this is an unconfirmed claim at the moment, so take it with a grain of salt for the time being.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ TrueColour display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a touch response rate of 480Hz, Dolby Vision, and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus layer. For security, the phone has a vapour chamber, twin Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further with a microSD card. A 5000mAh battery with 120W rapid charging support is included.

5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity options.

In-camera department the rear of the Xiaomi 11T consists of three cameras: a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with a Sony IMX355 sensor, and an 8MP telemacro sensor. It is capable of recording 8K videos with HDR10+. At the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video chats.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.