Xiaomi 12X tipped to come with Snapdragon 870 SoC

Xiaomi's Mi 11 series includes a wide range of devices, from the low-cost Mi 11 Lite to the high-end Mi 11 Ultra. The lineup also includes reasonably priced flagships such as the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro, and we anticipate Xiaomi will continue this trend in the next-generation Xiaomi 12 series. That's because information about the upcoming Xiaomi 12X has already leaked online, courtesy of XDA Senior Member and trusted Xiaomi tipter kacskrz.

In a recent tweet, kacskrz reveals that the Xiaomi 12X, like its predecessor, will most likely be an affordable flagship with the Snapdragon 870 chip. The device is expected to have a 145.4 x 65.4mm (6.28) FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10 support. The display height and width mentioned here are correct, according to kacskrz, but the diagonal measurement may not be.

The tipster also reveals that the phone will have a 50MP primary camera and will be codenamed psyche. Interestingly, kacskrz claims that the Xiaomi 12X will not be available in India. This is somewhat strange given that its predecessor, the Mi 11X, is available in the region.

According to this leak, the Xiaomi 12X will not be a significant upgrade over the Mi 11X. In fact, it appears to be a minor downgrade, given that the Mi 11X has a larger 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, the same resolution, and HDR10+ support. The only significant improvement is in the camera department, with the Mi 11X sporting a 48MP primary camera.

While the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are essentially rebranded Redmi K40 series phones, the Xiaomi 12X does not appear to be a rebranded Redmi K50 series phone. Previous Redmi K50 series leaks indicate that the devices will be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 or Qualcomm's upcoming flagship processor. However, because the official announcement is still months away, we can't be sure if the Xiaomi 12X will be a completely new device or not.