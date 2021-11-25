Xiaomi 12X Tipped to Launch in December Event Alongside the Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 rumours have been circulating the internet for a few days, and each day brings a fresh assumption regarding the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. According to previous reports, Xiaomi will introduce the Xiaomi 12 lineup in a series of events over the course of several weeks and months, beginning with the vanilla Xiaomi 12 in December. Yet, according to a fresh report, at least two members will be present for the original announcement event next month.

Rumoured Specifications of Xiaomi 12X

The Xiaomi 12X, which has only recently been circulating in the rumour mill, will be unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 12. Xiaomi 12X is the name of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870-equipped Xiaomi smartphone, according to the rumour mills. Previously, an MIUI tipster discovered an IMEI certification listing for the Xiaomi 12X. Psyche is the device's moniker, and the model number is 2112123AG.

Xiaomi has created a flagship phone with a small screen. The Xiaomi 12X is expected to feature a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This smartphone would be one of the smallest Xiaomi smartphones due to its display size. The device is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor and a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back.

In addition to the Xiaomi 12X, the annual flagship Xiaomi 12 will be unveiled at this event, which will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 architecture. As far as the Xiaomi 12 is concerned, the Xiaomi 12 is expected to keep Xiaomi's traditional triple camera arrangement. A similar camera setup can be seen in the Redmi K30S, however, the Mi 11 also features three rear-facing cameras.

Xiaomi is rumoured to be reviving a Full HD+ screen to the Mi 12 series, which would be a step down from the Mi 11 series' 1440p displays, but could be saved for the vanilla 12.

A popular Weibo insider Digital Chat Station adds to the expected features by revealing that the upcoming Xiaomi 12 and 12X phones will have curved displays. The Xiaomi Mi 11 lineup also featured a flat-sided Xiaomi Mi 11 and a curved Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

