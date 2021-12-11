Xiaomi Announced New Technology to Cram More Power to Batteries to Boost Life by 100 Minutes

Xiaomi unveiled a significant innovation in battery technology that reduces the size of the battery by 10%, allowing for denser cells in the same volume and effectively boosting battery life by 100 minutes. It is achieved by new high-silicon battery technology, which boasts a three-fold increase in silicon content, as well as enhanced packaging and a "Fuel Gauge" chip.

Xiaomi New Battery Tech

Xiaomi expects to mass-produce its new battery technology in the second half of 2022. According to this timeframe, the first commercial products with the technology will be available by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. So don't expect to see this on the Xiaomi 12 series very soon.

For the first time, the new-generation battery technology employs "battery-level high-silicon lithium supplement technology," which increases the silicon content by three times. The alignment of the PCM (protection circuit module or board) has a lot to do with how much space the new battery takes up. According to Xiaomi, the PCM is no longer flat. Instead, it is at a 90° angle to the battery cell, which saves a lot of room.

A specific 'fuel gauge' chip is also built inside the battery. To provide increased safety, it employs self-developed algorithms and analyses underlying data. To avoid a long-term full charge state and reduce battery deterioration, night-time charging behaviour is also monitored. Not only that, but the battery can recognise hot seasons and alter its temperatures accordingly.

Xiaomi expects to mass-produce its new battery technology in the second half of 2022. According to this timeframe, the first commercial products with the technology will be available by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. So don't expect to see this on the Xiaomi 12 series very soon.

This still sounds like a nice upgrade, especially in today's world where 5G and fast refresh rate screens eat the batteries even more. It should also be beneficial to devices such as clamshell foldable, which have smaller batteries than traditional smartphones.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.