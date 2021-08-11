Xiaomi celebrating its 10th anniversary by offering a refund to all Mi 1 buyers

Xiaomi has officially launched the most awaited Mi Mix 4 and Mi Pad 5 series in the home country of China. The newly launched smartphone and tablet comes with an array of features that might interest you. However, the company has made an important announcement which will definitely grab your attention. Xiaomi confirmed that it will refund the money of all its Mi M1 customers who pre-ordered the phone at the initial stage of the company. The gesture is to say thanks to the customers who have believed in the brand.

Xiaomi has recently completed 10 years since the launch of its first phone Mi 1. According to the company, the one who pre-ordered the original Mi M1 will receive a refund. Unfortunately, the phone was not launched in India, which means that we are not eligible for this offer. The first smartphone from the brand was launched back in 2011 and since then the company has launched numerous phones across the globe.

The last offering from the brand was the Mi 11 series which comes with top-of-the-line Mi 11 Ultra. In the past several years the company has expanded its footprint in the global market and become the number 1 smartphone brand in India. The company is known for its aggressive pricing and competitive offerings in the market.

“Early users are like angels to a company/brand. @Xiaomi just announced that all consumers who pre-ordered Xiaomi first product M1 (10 years ago) will get full money back as gratitude for their early trust and support. It cost Xiaomi USD 57 million, but well worth it!” reads a Twitter post of Hanson Hu.

Just to recall, the original Mi M1 was launched with a 4-inch LCD display with thick bezels. The handset was launched with a single 8-megapixel camera sensor along with a plastic back. Under the hood, the smartphone was launched with a Qualcomm MSM8260 chipset, clubbed with 1GB RAM. The handset was backed by a 1,930mAh battery and launched with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,000).