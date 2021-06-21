Xiaomi CEO claims over 2 million Mi 6 units are still in use of the four-year-old smartphone

The Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship was launched in 2017. The four-year-old smartphone is still being used by 2.15 million users across the globe.

In April 2017, Xiaomi introduced the Mi 6 smartphone in its home market and released the phone globally soon after. The four-year-old handset arrived as a flagship offering to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8, and the Google Pixel 2. As four years pass since the launch of the Mi 6, the company’s CEO Lei Jun has revealed an interesting fact about the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 6 is still being used by over two million users

The brand’s CEO has announced that the Xiaomi Mi 6 is still being used by over two million users across the globe – 2.15 million to be precise. This is a quite impressive feat for the old smartphone. The device’s critical reception seems to have helped Xiaomi to achieve its feat in the mobile handset market. Notably, the Mi 6 seems to be doing its part to reduce the e-waste problem, as its users are still hanging onto their units. Unfortunately, the company’s CEO hasn’t revealed where he got the number from.

Xiaomi Mi 6 specifications and features

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 6 arrived with a 5.15-inch full HD LCD display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. It was the last Mi series offering to feature a home button and touch sensors. The handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is aided by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of native storage. The phone was released running Android 7.1 Nougat and the last update it received is the Android 9 Pie.

As for the other features, the Xiaomi Mi 6 has a 12MP primary camera on the back, which is accompanied by a 12MP telephoto lens that offers 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calling, the device has an 8MP snapper on the front. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. Notably, the phone also offered an IR blaster to let you control home appliances. Lastly, a 3,350mAh battery with 18W fast charging keeps the whole package alive.

