Xiaomi has more than 500 employees its electric car R&D, launch expected in 2024

Xiaomi the smartphone manufacturing brand is said to be working on a car project which is going to launch in a couple of years. However, the company is yet to reveal any specific timeline for that. We have witnessed numerous leaks about the Mi Car but nothing is ascertained so far. Last week Xiaomi has shared its financial report in which it has disclosed that the research and development team of the company has 13,919 members. Out of which more than 500 members are indulged in the development of a car project.

Yes! You read it correctly more than 500 members are working on the research and development of the upcoming car from the brand. According to the latest report, around 14,000 members are in the research and development department which is about 44 percent of the entire number of employees. Earlier it was reported that the company has registered the first unit of the automobile. Lei June founder and CEO of the brand is the one who is leading the division with 300 employees.

Just in case you don’t know, Xiaomi is planning to launch a smart electric vehicle and it has also established a second automobile unit recently. The financial report also suggests that the company’s electric vehicle business is smoothly growing and the first mass production of the car will happen in the first half of 2024. So we can safely assume that the company might launch the car in the first half of 2024.

Xiaomi is also working on its fully self-driven cars which are in the pipeline the company has also acquired an autonomous driving-based startup called Deepmotion back in August. So far the Xiaomi has revealed this much about the upcoming EVs and their progress.