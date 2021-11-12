Xiaomi increases price of Redmi 9A and 9A Sport; Read more

The Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, has increased the price of Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport smartphones in India by Rs 300. The handset will now cost you Rs 7,299 for the base variant instead of Rs 6,999. The company has said that the increase in the price of the smartphone components has resulted in the increase in the price of both the smartphones. Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9A in India last year while the Redmi 9A Sport was launched in September this year. Both the smartphones from Redmi carry octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport: Specifications

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport smartphones sport a 6.53 inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. Both the smartphones are powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset paired with up to 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company. The handsets feature a 13 megapixel primary camera sensor on the rear with an LED flash and 5 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

For connectivity, the handsets have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 connection, a Micro USB port and GPS/A-GPS. They carry 5,000 maH batteries with support for 10 W charging. Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport smartphones measure 164.9 x 77.07 x 9 mm and weigh 194 grams.

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport: Price in India

The price range of the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport smartphones have been increased by Rs 300. After the revision of the pricing,the 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity variants of Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport are priced at Rs 7,299 instead of Rs 6,999 while the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity variants of both the Redmi smartphones will cost you Rs 8,299 instead of Rs 7,999. The handsets will be available at the new price range on Amazon.com, the official website of the company and other online platforms.

