Xiaomi India Finally Launches the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Series and Mi QLED TV 75 in India

Xiaomi India continues to disrupt the market by launching the Mi Ultra with premium specs at somewhat half the price of other premium phones. A reputation once carried by OnePlus.

Xiaomi India finally unveiled the much-awaited Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X series and the Mi QLED TV 75. The Mi 11 Ultra was already doing rounds on YouTube even before the official launch yesterday. Here are a few things that we already know about the Mi 11 Ultra.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi India continues to surprise us by packing so serious premium tech into their phones. With the Xi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi has outperformed themselves by surpassing the tech specifications provided by market leaders in their flagship phones. On paper, the Mi X Ultra has the worlds second-largest primary 50MP camera sensor of 1.12" (Samsung S21 Ultra sports a primary 108 MP camera sensor of 1.33") and probably the best camera setup amongst all the phones currently in the market. There is a second 48 MP ultrawide sensor with a 128-degree field of view and a third 48 MP periscope telephoto sensor capable of 5x optical zoom. The Selfie camera is a modest 20 MP wide-angle sensor. The Mi 11 Utral supports 8K video recording on all three cameras.

Just nest to the main camera module is a small 1.1 inch AMOLED touch screen, which can be used as a viewfinder while taking selfies with the primary camera or caller identification. The uses and customization options are endless. The display on the Ultra is at 1440 x 3200 pixels, 120Hz, 6.81 inches AMOLED screen, which bring the screen to body ratio to 91.4%. The peak brightness is at 1700 nits which is the brightest amongst other phones.

The Mi Ultra specifications don't just stop there. The Ultra houses the latest and greatest Snapdragon 888 5G making the Ultra 5G enabled. There are two storage options available, 256GB and 512GB. And a choice of RAM options of 8GB and 12 GB. The 5000 mAh battery all-day battery life and supports fast charging of 67W on wired and wireless charging.

The Mi 11 Ultra should be available for sale soon and on Mi website sports a discounted price tag of ₹69,999

The Xiaomi Mi 11 X series

In addition to the Mi X Ultra, Xiaomi announced two more phones, with a slightly mellowed down spec sheet. The two phones Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 X have a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and also supports HDR10+. Both the Pro and the X house a three-camera setup for the main camera. The Pro supports a larger primary senor of 108MP whereas the X supports 48MP. The other two sensors are identical on both the camera ie 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro lens.

The Pro houses the flagship Snapdragon 888 and the X settles down for the slightly less powerful Snapdragon 870. Both phones come with a 4520 mAh and support 33W fast charging.

The Mi X is priced in India at ₹29,999 for the 6/128GB and ₹31,999 for the 8/128GB variant.

The Mi X Pro is priced in India at ₹39,999 for the 8/128GB variant and ₹41,999 for the 8/256GB variant.

Both the Mi X and the Mi Pro go on sale today.

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75

This is not the first TV Xiaomi is launching, but like the phones which were announced earlier in the event, the spec sheet is pretty impressive.

Just like the name, the Mi QLED TV 75 integrates a 75-inch QLED panel with 4K resolution and boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. Gamers can use the TV 75 as an extended monitor for some fast-paced gaming.

The TV 75 also has a 192 zone full-array local dimming which gives the true black effect to your movies. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. For audio, there is Dolby Audio support. The TV 75 come bundled with Android TV 10 operation system and Xiaomi's PatchWall interface. For external connections, there are 3x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports, an ethernet port, an optical port, an AV input, antenna cable in and a headphone jack.

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 goes on sale in India on the 27th April 2021 on Xiaomi Indias' website and will be priced at ₹1,11,999

Credits :Xiaomi India Website

