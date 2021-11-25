Xiaomi India likely to launch a Apple Self Service Repair-like program

Apple recently announced its Self Service Repair programme in the United States, in response to the European Union's strong support for the right to repair movement. Xiaomi may be launching a new repair programme for the Indian market, indicating that other brands may follow suit with a similar service.

Apple has launched a new programme that allows users to repair some of their products using tools and parts provided by the Cupertino-based company. Xiaomi India also announced a service programme on their official Twitter account earlier this week. The Chinese tech giant simply shared "Services Simplified" on social media, along with the caption "We Care." It's always been about You for us, and it's always been about Your experience with us. We've always tried to prioritise You. And now, just for You, we're taking things to the next level. "We Are Concerned."

While this information says little about the service, it's possible that the company is planning to offer a simplified programme that will make repairs and related services easier.

Furthermore, similar to Apple's recent programme, this could include a "self-service" component. Take this with a grain of salt for now because it's just an educated guess based on the timing of both announcements.

It was also reported in August that Xiaomi had filed for a trademark for a Xiaomi Mi Care repair service. Previously, this programme was only available in China, where it was developed. As a result, the trademark implied that the service would be available in other countries as well. Given that India is a key market for the Chinese company, it wouldn't be surprising if the programme in question made an appearance there. So stay tuned for more information on this subject.

