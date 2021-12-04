Xiaomi Launched its First 27-inch 4K Monitor with PANTONE Certified Display and TÜV Rheinland Approval

Xiaomi is known for its varied product line, and the company has now launched its first 4K monitor as part of that effort. Xiaomi has officially unveiled its first-ever 4K monitor in China, after weeks of speculations. As per a report by Gizmochina the product is dubbed as 'Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K.' Despite the fact that the brand has previewed some of its highlights, Xiaomi has enabled its new product with some important features, let’s have a closer look at the specifications of the new Xiaomi monitor.

Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K Specifications

The new Xiaomi monitor, which is launched with model number XMMNT27NU, and features a 27-inch screen with low bezels, as the name suggests. The resolution of this IPS LCD panel is 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K), with 1.07 billion colours and 400 nits of brightness.

The PANTONE-certified display has a delta E1 colour accuracy, a DCI-P3 colour gamut of 99 per cent, and an sRGB colour gamut of 100 per cent. A unique physical key allows you to switch between numerous professional settings for CG design, CAD design, and other circumstances.

The monitor is TÜV Rheinland approved for reduced blue light emission of the panel. It also has VESA DisplayHDR 400 HDR compatibility as well as DC dimming. In connectivity options the monitor has 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DP 1.4, 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, and 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack. Data transfer, audio/video transmission, and up to 90W power output are all supported by the USB Type-C connector.

To hide all the ports the device has magnetic covers and a hole in the stand for proper cable management. For proper cooling of the monitor, it has heat dissipation vents. Finally, it may be adjusted up-down/sides, utilised horizontally/vertically, and placed on the wall.

Price and Availability

In China, the Xiaomi Monitor 27-inch 4K costs $3,499 (approximately Rs 41,414) and comes with a 3-year guarantee. For a limited time, it is available for pre-order in the country at a discounted price of $2,999 (approximately Rs 35,496). It is currently unknown whether or if this monitor will be available in international markets.

