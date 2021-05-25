Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G India launch happening soon

Xiaomi seems to be planning to launch the Mi 11 Lite 4G smartphone in the Indian market very soon.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi seems to be planning to launch a new affordable handset called the Mi 11 Lite 4G in the Indian market very soon. While the company hasn’t officially announced anything, the Telegram channel that’s named “MIUI Updates Tracker” has spotted the ROM file for the Indian variant of the Mi 11 Lite 4G that suggests an imminent launch in the country very soon. The phone was originally launched in Nigeria earlier this month. It is the most affordable smartphone in the Mi 11 series.

The findings of the Telegram channel “MIUI Update Tracker” suggests that the MIUI ROM version “V12.0.4.0.RKQINXM” is for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G Indian model. Apart from that, Xiaomi India’s marketing lead Sumit Sonal has also tweeted a cryptic teaser around the launch of the same phone recently.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G is a pocket-friendly smartphone. The handset comes with a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, which features a high screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone offers an almost bezel-less display with a punch-hole in the screen in the top-left corner to house the 16MP selfie camera. Under the hood, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor to handle the performance. The device ships with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage.

At the rear, the Mi 11 Lite 4G has a 64MP primary camera on the back, which is accompanied by a 16MP secondary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. Lastly, the phone is packed with a massive 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and comes in Black, Pink, and Blue hues.

As of now, there’s no word regarding the price of the Mi 11 Lite 4G in India. However, in markets like Nigeria and Europe, the device is being offered at the equivalent of around Rs 25,500. We should have more details about the handset’s Indian launch very soon, so stay tuned for regular updates.

