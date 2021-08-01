Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G might get discontinued by the company

Xiaomi launched its Mi 11 Lite 4G in the Indian market back in June and the handset comes with an array of highlighted features like AMOLED display, 90Hz screen, Snapdragon processor, and a lot more among the others. It seems that the company is planning to discontinue the smartphone just one month after the launch. Popular tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the details on his official Twitter handle. Let’s have a closer look at the reason behind the discontinuation of Mi 11 Lite 4G.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G discontinued

According to the tipster, a familiar source has told him that the company is discontinuing the Mi 11 Lite 4G. Furthermore, the reason behind the discontinuation of the device is the arrival of the Mi 11 Lite 5G in India. The company is expected to launch the 5G variant of the device by stopping the sale of the handset in the country. However, do note that the company is yet to reveal anything officially and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

[Exclusive] According to my source Xiaomi discontinued Mi 11 Lite 4G in India now they will launch Mi 11 Lite 5G in India.#Xiaomi #Mi11Lite #5G pic.twitter.com/wrzOxMQ8vT — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 31, 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G specifications

If the company is planning to launch the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in the 5G variant then we can safely assume that the specifications might be similar to the 4G model. Just to recall, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G flaunts a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate options. Under the hood, the Mi 11 Lite is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, clubbed with an Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

At the back, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor+ 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a field-of-view of 119 degrees + a 5-megapixel telephoto lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.