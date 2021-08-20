Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Redmi Note 10 starts receiving the MIUI 12.5 update in India

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update to the Mi 11 Lite and Redmi Note 10 smartphones in India. The latest OS update for these handsets have arrived in the country, while the company is rolling out the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition in China for multiple devices. Both the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Redmi Note 10 smartphones were launched in India running MIUI 12 based on Android 11 earlier this year.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Redmi Note 10 MIUI 12.5 update rolled out

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite’s MIUI 12.5 update brings the firmware number V12.5.2.0.RKQINXM. The update has also arrived with the Android security patch for August 2021. As for the Redmi Note 10, its latest OS upgrade brings the firmware number V12.5.1.0.RKGINXM. Unfortunately, the Note 10’s MIUI 12.5 update has only arrived with the outdated Android security patch for June this year. Similar to the other OS updates, the Mi 11 Lite and Redmi Note 10’s MIUI 12.5 update is also being rolled over the air in a phased manner. So it may take some time to reach all the units of these phones in the country.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specs and features

To recall the features, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display bearing 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10 certification, and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. The other highlights of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 64MP triple camera setup on the back, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone is available for Rs 21,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM, while its 8GB RAM model costs Rs 23,999.

Redmi Note 10 specs and features

As for the Redmi Note 10, the device comes with a 6.43-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor, which is accompanied by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of native storage. In the camera department, the device has a 48MP quad primary camera module on the back and a 13MP shooter on the front. Lastly, a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support keeps the whole show running. The base variant with 4GB of RAM is available for Rs 13,499, while the higher-end version with 6GB of RAM is being offered for Rs 15,499.