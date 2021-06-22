Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launched in India; here's everything to know

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has arrived as a mid-range offering with a 6.55-inch full HD+ 90Hz display, the Snapdragon 732G processor, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and triple rear cameras.

Xiaomi has expanded its range of Mi series smartphones in India by launching the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in the country today. Unveiled through an online-streamed event on YouTube, the Mi 11 Lite will be joining the other Mi 11 series phones in India – the Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, and Mi 11X 5G. Unlike the other handsets in the series, the Mi 11 Lite is a 4G only offering. The smartphone has arrived as a mid-range offering with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor under the hood.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite design and display

Talking about the design first, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is touted to be the slimmest and lightest smartphone of 2021. The phone features a 6.8mm thick waistline and weighs just 157 grams. The handset features a punch-hole design with minimal bezels on all the sides. There’s a single hole in the top-left corner of the screen to house the selfie camera. Notably, the device has a glass back and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As for the screen, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite flaunts a 6.55-inch display bearing full HD+ resolution – 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The smartphone utilizes an AMOLED screen panel and has a high refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz to provide smoother inputs and animations. Notably, the display also supports HDR 10 content and features a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 to protect against scratches.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite processor, camera, and other features

Coming to the other features, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 732G processor. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which can be further increased by inserting a microSD card. In the camera department, the Mi 11 Lite is equipped with a 64MP primary shooter on the back, which is aided by an 8MP secondary ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP macro camera. For selfies, there’s a 16MP shooter on the front.

Software-wise, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite boots MIUI 12, which is based on Android 11 i.e. the previous generation of the OS. The connectivity options of the device include 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the Mi 11 Lite is fuelled by a 4,250mAh battery, which impressively supports 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite’s base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 21,999. The higher-end model of the device is priced at Rs 23,999, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone comes in Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black colour variants. As part of the launch offer, the brand is offering a discount of Rs 1,500 on the phone, apart from a cashback of Rs 1,500 for HDFC bank card users. This brings the effective price of the 6GB model to Rs 18,999 and 8GB RAM variant to just Rs 20,999. Pre-orders for the device will go live on June 25th, while the first sale will commence on June 28th. The device will be available on the brand’s e-store, Flipkart, Mi Home stores, and retail outlets across the country.

Which processor powers the XIaomi Mi 11 Lite? The XIaomi Mi 11 Lite smartphone is a mid-range offering, which is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. What are the display features of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite? The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite mid-range smartphone features a 6.55-inch display bearing full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla GLass 5 protection. What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in India? The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite's base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 21,999, while the 8GB / 128GB model costs Rs 23,999.

