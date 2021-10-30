Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Will Not Be Sold in India Anymore, Another Flagship May Take Place in 2022

In India, Xiaomi released the Mi 11 Ultra flagship earlier this year following the launch of its global release. The smartphone was equipped with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device's selling point, though, was its camera configuration. A 50MP 1/1.12-inch sensor and two 48MP camera sensors were included in the Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi 11 Ultra was launched at Rs 69,999 and provided good value for money. Only a few months after its launch, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was discontinued in India.

Following its global release, Xiaomi chose to launch the Mi 11 Ultra in India earlier this year. It was released in July on the subcontinent, but only in very small quantities, and it rapidly sold out. After a period of being out of stock, the phone suddenly vanished from Xiaomi India's website, where it is still missing.

Xiaomi has now permanently discontinued the smartphone in India, according to an India Today report, with a new flagship smartphone expected in 2022. The Mi 11 Ultra had to be imported from China, which is likely one of the reasons for its late arrival in India. Because the item was not made in India, the corporation had to incur significant fees and import tariffs. Xiaomi has yet to make an official announcement about the Mi 11 Ultra's termination in India, though we expect one shortly. It's very likely that a global chip scarcity is among the key causes for the extremely restricted supplies, and that delays in importing the flagship gadget hurt their cause as well. Hopefully, its successor will avoid the same fate and arrive with a reasonable amount of stock.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Specifications

A 6.8-inch curved WQHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate is included on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. It has a peak brightness of up to 1700 nits, which is higher than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The smartphone also sports a secondary rear display, which is a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 126294 pixels and a peak brightness of 450 nits. In India, it was equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a single RAM option of 12GB.

