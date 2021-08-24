Xiaomi Mi 11T listed on FCC certification; launch expected soon

It seems that Xiaomi is prepping up for the launch of the new smartphone as a mysterious handset with model number 20181111RG has appeared on FCC certification. The handset with the same model number was also listed on the Indonesian certification site. According to the report, it’s been expected the upcoming Xiaomi device is going to launch as the Mi 11T. The FCC listing does reveal some of the information about the handset, let take a closer look at it.



Xiaomi Mi 11T FCC listing



According to the FCC listing, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11T is confirmed to arrive with 5G connectivity. The smartphone supports 5G bands like n5, n7, n38, n41, n66, n77, and n78. The handset runs on MIUI 12.5 and is also said to arrive with NFC connectivity. The FCC documents also include the schematic of the phone revealing its design,



We can call it the tentative design as nothing is confirmed by the brand. The FCC listing suggests that the Mi 11T will launch with a large camera module compared to the predecessor. The camera sensors are placed on the top-left corner of the rear panel.



Xiaomi Mi 11T rumoured specifications



Going with the previous leaks, the Mi 11T is tipped to arrive with an OLED display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. On the camera part, the smartphone is expected to feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash.



Reports also claimed that the Mi 11T is a rebranded variant of the Redmi K40S or K40 Ultra which was launched in China. According to the reports, the company is also planning for a Pro model with the model number M2107113SG. The Mi 11T Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and it will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate OLED display. The Pro variant is said to offer a 108MP camera sensor and bags a beefy 5,000mAh battery with fast charging technology. Do take this information with a grain of salt as the company is yet to reveal anything officially.

Source