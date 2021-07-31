Xiaomi Mi 12 could be the world’s first phone to offer these features

Multiple reports in the past have suggested that Xiaomi has already started working on its next-gen Mi series flagship smartphone. The upcoming high-end offering in the series is expected to be called the Xiaomi Mi 12. The phone will be the successor to the Xiaomi Mi 11 series, which was launched at the beginning of this year. While Xiaomi hasn’t yet officially acknowledged the existence of the Xiaomi Mi 12, a new report from China claims to have leaked details regarding the key specs of the phone.

Xiaomi Mi 12 could offer the new RAM standard and the upcoming Snapdragon SoC

According to a report by MyDrivers, the Xiaomi Mi 12 could arrive with Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 898 or whatever the company ends up commercially calling it. The Snapdragon 898 SoC will be the successor to the Snapdragon 888, which currently powers all the major Android flagship smartphones on the market.

In addition, the source claims that the Mi 12 will utilise the newly-introduced LPDDR5X RAM standard, which was introduced earlier this month. This type of RAM technology is capable of pushing the max data rate from 6,400 to 8,533mbps. The new standard essentially offers double the speed of the previous-gen LPDDR4X RAM standard. In addition, thanks to the new RAM technology, the Mi 11 will be offering improved signal integrity and adaptive refresh management to provide enhanced reliability of the system.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 is expected to arrive in December

If the report is correct, the Xiaomi Mi 12 could be among the first smartphones in the world to utilise the latest LPDDR5X standard and the next-gen Snapdragon 898 processor. While there’s no official confirmation, Qualcomm is rumoured to introduce the Snapdragon 898 chipset at some point in early December. The new SoC is said to flaunt a four cluster core layout, which will be configured in a 1 + 3 + 2 + 2 structure.

The chipset is rumoured to offer four efficiency cores – two of them will be high-frequency cores and two will be having low frequencies. Furthermore, the new chipset is said to flaunt a maximum clock speed of 3.09GHz.

Xiaomi is expected to introduce the Mi 12 flagship series smartphones by the end of December this year. However, the new phones could take a few weeks for the new phones to reach global markets after the launch.